Traditions return: Mountain View High's seniors celebrate graduation together

As Mountain View High School's graduating seniors tossed their caps in the air on Friday, June 3, the Class of 2022 got to experience something that had last been seen on campus when they were freshman – a traditional graduation ceremony on the football field.

The coronavirus pandemic meant that 2020's ceremony was canceled in favor of a staggered, drive-in version, and 2021's event was held at PayPal Park in San Jose to facilitate social distancing.

This year, graduates were back on the athletic field, listening to speeches from Principal Michael Jimenez and their peers, snapping pictures in their caps and gowns on campus and receiving their diplomas on stage.

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: A graduate walks back to his seat after getting his diploma during commencement at Mountain View High School on June 3, 2022. Photo by Marvin Fong. SLIDESHOW: Graduates head to the Mountain View High School football field for commencement on June 3, 2022. Photo by Marvin Fong. SLIDESHOW: Principal Michael Jimenez speaks during commencement at Mountain View High School on June 3, 2022. Photo by Marvin Fong. SLIDESHOW: Excited graduates hold their diploma covers during commencement at Mountain View High School on June 3, 2022. Photo by Marvin Fong. SLIDESHOW: Graduate Frank De Leon receives his diploma during commencement at Mountain View High School on June 3, 2022. De Leon also holds a photo in honor of his late grandmother, Mama Tita. Photo by Marvin Fong. SLIDESHOW: Graduate Vikash Kumar walks to the podium to receive his diploma during commencement at Mountain View High School on June 3, 2022. Photo by Marvin Fong. SLIDESHOW: Family and friends watch graduates walk into commencement at Mountain View High School on June 3, 2022. Photo by Marvin Fong. SLIDESHOW: Graduates Ava Bennett, left, and Mia Bassett, right, take a selfie before commencement at Mountain View High School on June 3, 2022. Photo by Marvin Fong. Previous Next

Student speaker Elechi Iroaga spoke to the graduating class about everything they had experienced and endured to get their diplomas, noting that they were the only class on campus this year that had ever experienced a full year of in-person instruction (their freshman year in 2018-2019).

"Time and time again our class has been put into situations where the expected response would be to give up, but we’ve proven to be resilient, determined, and adaptable," Iroaga said, according to a script of her speech. "We are living through history. We are making history."