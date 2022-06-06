News

Mountain View Voice honored in California Journalism Awards

by Andrea Gemmet / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 6, 2022, 1:53 pm 0
A rendering of Google's proposed Middlefield Park development, a huge development in East Whisman packed with housing and offices. Courtesy Google.

The Voice took home five honors in the California News Publishers Association's 2021 California Journalism Awards, according to results announced in recent weeks.

"Google's first mixed-use megaproject takes shape in Mountain View" by Kevin Forestieri took second place for land-use reporting in the digital division for news websites across the state.

Forestieri took fourth place in the same category with his story, "Massive zoning overhaul in Mountain View would increase density, potentially adding 9,000 new homes."

Students walk through Mountain View High School after school is out on Feb. 11, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier

Reporter Zoe Morgan got third place for coverage of local government for her story, "Want to speak at an MVLA board meeting? You'll need to show up in person" about the high school district's plan to stop allowing live participation from people watching board meeting livestreams.

Jeremy Peng, Paly student and member of allcove's Youth Advisory Group, describes the design of the counseling room at allcove Palo Alto during a tour of the youth mental health clinic on June 30, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Forestieri's work got a fifth-place nod in the category for youth and education reporting, "A new approach to mental health care: Santa Clara County launches two youth clinics with no barriers," about the innovative allcove walk-in clinics. A contest judge commented that it was a "clear, crisp explanation of an important new trend in mental health care for young people, which is happening at a time when society has never needed it more."

He got another fifth-place mention for coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, with his story "Mountain View landlords file more than 300 notices of failure to pay rent."

In its annual competition, the CNPA separates newspapers from online news sites. In the digital competition, there are just three divisions statewide, designated by the site's number of monthly unique visitors. The Voice competes in the 100,001-400,000 category.

