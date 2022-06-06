Mountain View Voice honored in California Journalism Awards

The Voice took home five honors in the California News Publishers Association's 2021 California Journalism Awards, according to results announced in recent weeks.

"Google's first mixed-use megaproject takes shape in Mountain View" by Kevin Forestieri took second place for land-use reporting in the digital division for news websites across the state.

Forestieri took fourth place in the same category with his story, "Massive zoning overhaul in Mountain View would increase density, potentially adding 9,000 new homes."

Reporter Zoe Morgan got third place for coverage of local government for her story, "Want to speak at an MVLA board meeting? You'll need to show up in person" about the high school district's plan to stop allowing live participation from people watching board meeting livestreams.

Forestieri's work got a fifth-place nod in the category for youth and education reporting, "A new approach to mental health care: Santa Clara County launches two youth clinics with no barriers," about the innovative allcove walk-in clinics. A contest judge commented that it was a "clear, crisp explanation of an important new trend in mental health care for young people, which is happening at a time when society has never needed it more."