Los Altos High's Class of 2022 reflects on coming of age during COVID

In tenth grade, the class of 2022 started the year navigating "a campus under construction," Satterwhite said, and "the long walks across campus required by that change."

As ninth graders in 2018, Satterwhite said, the now-graduates embarked on what everyone thought would be a typical high school experience full of school photos, class schedules, extracurricular activities, braces and awkward coming-of-age memories — and for that first year, they did.

"We've been away from this tradition for two years, and it is so good to be back," LAHS Principal Wynne Satterwhite said as she addressed the crowd. "The class of 2022’s high school experience has been a rollercoaster."

As "Pomp and Circumstance" rang out over the crowd of family and friends, graduates filed out onto the football field and into bleachers behind the stage, abuzz with anticipation for the annual tradition. The ceremony was marked by one resounding theme: how graduates rose to the challenge of the pandemic.

"While they tried to adapt to constant changes in their schooling, they watched and participated in social justice movements," she said during the ceremony.

Satterwhite commended the class of 2022 for finding new ways to "connect with and support the community" as they navigated the struggles of being away from their peers and teachers.

"It was a little difficult for me, being a person who is low-income, my family had their struggles. We didn't have work, we relied on food boxes,” Galvan told the Voice after the ceremony. "Even our Wi-Fi wasn't good, so studying was hard. But I had the motivation to just keep pushing through."

But the biggest change was yet to come: in March 2020, COVID-19 brought normalcy to a grinding halt, and students found themselves in virtual classrooms.

As students walked across the stage and received their diplomas, cheers rose from supporters stationed in the crowd, and children squealed as their older siblings' names echoed across the field. As the last graduate walked across the stage, the audience roared with applause, and the class of 2022 tossed their caps toward the sky.

"However, for us," she said, "a class that matured throughout the course of the pandemic, it served as a lot of our firsts."

Senior year is often regarded as the year of "lasts," Gupta said. "Our last homecomings, our last lip sync battles, our last Clash of the Classes."

"I watched our students find what they were passionate about, and use the time that was lost to lengthen their strides taken this year," Gupta, one of two student speakers at the ceremony, said during her speech. "Students discovered their calling to social justice and alleviating the various inequities present within our society through protesting, pushed for Green Ribbon School certification and continued to create new clubs to add to our school’s already expansive list."

Los Altos High's Class of 2022 reflects on coming of age during COVID