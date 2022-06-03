Fake online auto auction participant indicted

A Romanian national has been indicted for bank fraud related to his alleged role in a scheme to defraud consumers with a fake automobile auction, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

A federal grand jury indicted Ionut Ganea, 28, on three counts of bank fraud.

Ganea, who remains at large, is accused of defrauding 117 buyers out of nearly $2 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Ganea, who was last known to be in Romania, conspired to defraud consumers by posting fraudulent automobile auction advertisements on various websites.

After the victims "won" an auction and wired the payments to the seller's bank account, the vehicles were never delivered.