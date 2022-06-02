Youths' dream art center opens for in-person classes in East Palo Alto

"The project really speaks to the power of youth and listening to the voices of youth, and taking what they need seriously," Rambeau said. "When you think of the level of investment that's been made in this project, that's just unheard of.”

"When you think about arts education, normally kids produce a play or perform some music," she said. "They created a building, an opportunity for their community where there was one. That is the height of creativity and creative agency, and that is something that normally youth of color do not have in their lives."

SLIDESHOW: Arianna Vargas and Melanie Resendiz balance on skateboards during the skateboarding club while being instructed by George Montes De Oca at the EPACENTER during the grand opening in East Palo Alto on April 23, 2022. Photo by Adam Pardee.

SLIDESHOW: Seventh grader Divina Buenrostro scoops out balls of cookie dough with her partner sixth grader Wanis Moutri while chef Alaun Grimaud looks on in the new kitchen during the "You, Me, and the Art of Pastry" class inside the EPACENTER during the grand opening in East Palo Alto on April 23, 2022. Photo by Adam Pardee.

The project has been in the works for about 12 years, and student input was a key part of the project at every step, said Nadine Rambeau, executive director at EPACENTER.

After more than a decade of planning and effort, a new youth arts center is up and running in East Palo Alto. Young people ages 6 to 25 can now participate in a wide array of classes and internships in the arts, ranging from photography to dance, theater to graphic design, fashion design to skateboard design. The center has been offering virtual classes for months due to the pandemic, but started holding in-person classes this spring. EPACENTER's official grand opening took place on April 23.

"It's been very helpful to have something ... you can look forward to," he said.

"Students really needed something they could develop over time – and have a place to return to … from those very basic levels of development up to advanced levels," she said. "We want to be that hub.”

Much of that investment came from the John and Marcia Goldman Foundation, along with support from other organizations. The new building, located at 1950 Bay Road in East Palo Alto, was designed with student input by architecture firm WHY, with landscaping by landscape architect Walter Hood, an Oakland-based Macarthur “genius” grantee. The former Superfund site has been transformed into a LEED Platinum-certified building with sustainable design, Rambeau said.

For Melanie Resendiz, 15, a student at Eastside College Prep, EPACENTER has been a part of her life for three or four years now, she said in a recent interview. As a member of the advisory council, leaders from the center wanted her feedback about what kinds of things they wanted at the center, she said.

Partly because there is nothing like it in the community, the doors of the program are opening to a wide range of youth – from ages 6 through 25.

"I've learned dishes that would cost, like, $50 at a restaurant," he said. "Being able to cook for my family is really cool."

He said he has also been applying his lessons in photography and cooking, using the former to record what happens around him and the latter to prepare meals for his family.

His first class was in the ukulele, and he said his favorite songs are ones "that make you feel joyful and peace comes to you when you hear it."

"It's been awesome to see the joy on kids' faces," he said. "Through all the COVID, we kept moving forward, doing classes on Zoom for almost two years until we finally got together in person."

James Henry, who teaches drumming and percussion at EPACENTER, says it has been great to start teaching his students in-person again in a new building that was developed for them.

"It's such a wonderful resource that doesn't come to a community that's been historically under-resourced often," she said. "We're going to try to get everything we can out of it."

"Part of my job is taking what they say seriously, and translating that to support their vision," Rambeau said. "I listen to them very closely."

Students also requested that the center provide tools and programs to help students prepare for high-paying jobs that will allow them to continue to live in the community, as well as resources to help one's stress and mental health, Rambeau noted.

"I am so happy. There's never been something like this here, so it's really nice that not only us, but everyone else in the future will be able to use it," she said.

And, she added, they listened. Students said they wanted one part of the building to include a cafe and lounge where students can hang out. Right now, she's taking a class in which she gets to design a skateboard and learn to ride it.

Youths' dream art center opens for in-person classes in East Palo Alto