Police seek public's help in identifying man who committed sexual battery

Mountain View police have released a sketch of a man who they're looking for in connection with a sexual battery incident that occurred in late April, according to a news release issued Friday.

The sexual battery was reported on April 24 around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Sierra Vista Avenue and Rock Street, police said. The area is about a block north from Old Middlefield Road.

Officers met a woman who said a man groped her while she was walking her dog, according to police. She fought off the man and struck him with her elbow, after which point he fled from the area. He was last seen about a block away on the southeast corner of Rengstorff Avenue and Rock Street.

Police searched the area but were unable to find the man. Officers also looked for clues in the area, including home security footage, but were unable to locate anything to aid their investigation.

A sketch was produced of the man, who is described as Hispanic, between 19 and 26 years old and about 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He had a thin build, black wavy hair and a black mustache, police said.