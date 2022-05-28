News

Police seek public's help in identifying man who committed sexual battery

April incident took place while woman was walking dog

by Jamey Padojino / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View police have released a sketch of a man who they're looking for in connection with a sexual battery incident that occurred in late April, according to a news release issued Friday.

The man depicted in this sketch is wanted for a sexual battery incident in Mountain View on April 24, 2022. Courtesy Mountain View Police Department.

The sexual battery was reported on April 24 around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Sierra Vista Avenue and Rock Street, police said. The area is about a block north from Old Middlefield Road.

Officers met a woman who said a man groped her while she was walking her dog, according to police. She fought off the man and struck him with her elbow, after which point he fled from the area. He was last seen about a block away on the southeast corner of Rengstorff Avenue and Rock Street.

Police searched the area but were unable to find the man. Officers also looked for clues in the area, including home security footage, but were unable to locate anything to aid their investigation.

A sketch was produced of the man, who is described as Hispanic, between 19 and 26 years old and about 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He had a thin build, black wavy hair and a black mustache, police said.

The man was last seen in a large, bulky, black-hooded sweatshirt with no markings, brown sweatpants that had a red stripe down the side of each leg and white sneakers. When he ran away from the woman, he took off his sweatshirt and was seen in a white shirt with multiple band names, venues and dates on the back.

Police noted in the news release that the sketch was released this week "to ensure we do not re-traumatize the victim, and to ensure we have the most accurate sketch possible," adding that an investigation into such a matter can take time. "We want to ensure the victim is taken care of, and we want to make sure that our community has a detailed description of the person involved in this crime."

Anyone with information on the incident or recognizes the man depicted in the sketch is asked to email Detective Christine Powell at [email protected]

