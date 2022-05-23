Caltrain is back to its regular schedule this week, after construction reduced its service

Caltrain returns to its regular schedule Monday with 104 trains each day following the completion of mid-county signal work for the system's electrification, Caltrain officials said.
Caltrain had been operating on a reduced schedule since May 2 to accommodate the work.
Now, riders can expect trains to arrive up to four times per hour on the weekdays.
Caltrain officials have also expanded service on off-peak hours as they work to restore ridership to pre-pandemic levels.
