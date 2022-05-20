News

Senate bill to limit police encryption scores another victory

Sen. Josh Becker's proposal to require police departments to open up radio communication clears Appropriations Committee

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, May 20, 2022, 1:39 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Senate Bill 1000, which would require law enforcement agencies throughout California to find alternatives to encrypting their radio communications, received a 5-2 vote from the Senate Appropriation Committee on May 19, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo.

State Sen. Josh Becker's proposal to require police departments to find alternatives to radio encryption took another major step forward Thursday when the Senate Appropriation Committee voted to advance the bill.

The committee's 5-2 vote means that Senate Bill 1000 will now advance for a full vote by the state Senate. The bill would still need to clear the state Assembly and get the governor’s signature before it becomes law.

State Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, speaks to media about school reopenings at Barron Park Elementary in Palo Alto on March 2, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Becker's bill addresses a recent trend by police departments throughout California, including in Palo Alto, to encrypt their radio communications, a practice that removed the historic ability of journalists and members of the general public to monitor police activities through a police scanner.

SB 1000 would require agencies to come up with policies that would open up communications while ensuring that personal identifiable information such as Social Security numbers and criminal records remains protected. Some agencies, including the California Highway Patrol, already have such policies in place.

Though Palo Alto moved to encrypt police radio communication in January 2021, the City Council has since come out in support of the Becker bill. The legislation has also been endorsed by the California Newspaper Publishers Association and the California Broadcasters Association.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

According to staff from the Appropriations Committee, about 120 law enforcement agencies in California have moved to fully encrypt radio communications in response to a memo that the state Department of Justice issued in 2020. The DOJ memo required agencies to protect personal identifiable information by either switching to encryption or adopting a "hybrid" approach that would transmit the information through secure channels while keeping most other radio communication on a non-encrypted channel.

While Becker's bill had initially set a Jan. 1, 2023 deadline for establishing the new policy and reopening radio communication, SB 1000 has since been amended to give them an extra year. The bill that advanced out of committee on Thursday has a Jan. 1, 2024 deadline for compliance.

SB 1000 was one of dozens of bills to make it out of the Appropriations Committee on Thursday. Committee Chair Anthony Portantino joined Sens. Steven Bradford, Sydney Kamlager, John Laird and Bob Wieckowski to advance the bill. Sens. Patricia Bates and Brian Jones voted against it.

Becker, who saw 15 of his bills advance out of the committee, issued a statement Thursday thanking Portantino and other committee members for their support.

"I look forward to bringing my bills before all my Senate colleagues for a vote next week," Becker said.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Gennady Sheyner covers the City Hall beat in Palo Alto as well as regional politics, with a special focus on housing and transportation. Before joining the Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com in 2008, he covered breaking news and local politics for the Waterbury Republican-American, a daily newspaper in Connecticut. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Senate bill to limit police encryption scores another victory

Sen. Josh Becker's proposal to require police departments to open up radio communication clears Appropriations Committee

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, May 20, 2022, 1:39 pm

State Sen. Josh Becker's proposal to require police departments to find alternatives to radio encryption took another major step forward Thursday when the Senate Appropriation Committee voted to advance the bill.

The committee's 5-2 vote means that Senate Bill 1000 will now advance for a full vote by the state Senate. The bill would still need to clear the state Assembly and get the governor’s signature before it becomes law.

Becker's bill addresses a recent trend by police departments throughout California, including in Palo Alto, to encrypt their radio communications, a practice that removed the historic ability of journalists and members of the general public to monitor police activities through a police scanner.

SB 1000 would require agencies to come up with policies that would open up communications while ensuring that personal identifiable information such as Social Security numbers and criminal records remains protected. Some agencies, including the California Highway Patrol, already have such policies in place.

Though Palo Alto moved to encrypt police radio communication in January 2021, the City Council has since come out in support of the Becker bill. The legislation has also been endorsed by the California Newspaper Publishers Association and the California Broadcasters Association.

According to staff from the Appropriations Committee, about 120 law enforcement agencies in California have moved to fully encrypt radio communications in response to a memo that the state Department of Justice issued in 2020. The DOJ memo required agencies to protect personal identifiable information by either switching to encryption or adopting a "hybrid" approach that would transmit the information through secure channels while keeping most other radio communication on a non-encrypted channel.

While Becker's bill had initially set a Jan. 1, 2023 deadline for establishing the new policy and reopening radio communication, SB 1000 has since been amended to give them an extra year. The bill that advanced out of committee on Thursday has a Jan. 1, 2024 deadline for compliance.

SB 1000 was one of dozens of bills to make it out of the Appropriations Committee on Thursday. Committee Chair Anthony Portantino joined Sens. Steven Bradford, Sydney Kamlager, John Laird and Bob Wieckowski to advance the bill. Sens. Patricia Bates and Brian Jones voted against it.

Becker, who saw 15 of his bills advance out of the committee, issued a statement Thursday thanking Portantino and other committee members for their support.

"I look forward to bringing my bills before all my Senate colleagues for a vote next week," Becker said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.