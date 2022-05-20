COVID-19 cases rise in local schools; Whisman announces mask mandate will continue for the rest of the school year

Local schools are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, mirroring trends seen throughout Santa Clara County and in many parts of the country.

The Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District has recorded 69 students testing positive so far this week, according to the district's data dashboard. That's the highest number of weekly cases in the 4,500-student high school district since January. Ten staff members have also tested positive this week.

Over in the Mountain View Whisman School District, Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph announced last week that masks would remain required indoors through the end of the school year. The district originally removed its mask requirement in late March, but reinstated it a month later after the district identified a case of on-campus COVID-19 transmission.

"Since we reinstituted masking on April 26, we have not seen community spread within a classroom as we did when we were unmasked," Rudolph wrote in a May 13 letter to parents. "I know that we all wanted to be 'done' with masks, but we just aren't there yet."

The 4,500-student district, which has recorded 38 students and five staff members testing positive in the last seven days, is one of the few locally to have a masking requirement. Most other districts dropped their mask mandates in mid-March and haven't reinstated them since.