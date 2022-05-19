Piano teacher surrenders to Los Altos police following sexual battery warrant

A San Jose piano teacher who conducts private lessons in the South Bay surrendered to Los Altos police Wednesday following an arrest warrant in which he is being accused of inappropriately touching one of his students.

After review by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, a warrant was issued for the arrest of James Robert Cannon, a 63-year-old San Jose resident. The district attorney's office's reviewed a Los Altos Police Department investigation that looked into allegations that Cannon touched a teenage piano student in an appropriate sexual manner, according to a press release.

A Los Altos police spokesperson said no additional victims have come forward.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation, or individuals who may believe they have been a victim of Cannon, is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Cameron Shearer at (650) 947-2810 or at [email protected]