Fatal car crash on I-280 kills pickup truck driver

A 66-year-old man died in a car crash on Interstate Highway 280 in Los Altos Hills near the Palo Alto city border on Wednesday, May 18.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene at about 2:40 p.m. and found that a 2014 Ford pickup truck had crashed into a tree on the right hand shoulder of the southbound side of the freeway, south of the Page Mill Road exit, according to a CHP press release.

The driver, a San Jose resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office will release his name once his family has been notified of the death.

Investigators didn't identify the cause of the crash, but alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, CHP spokesperson Art Montiel said.

The CHP is asking witnesses to contact Officer S. Lu at 650-779-2700.