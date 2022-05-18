One killed, three injured in park shooting believed to be 'targeted attack'

One of the victims was shot in the right chest, a second was shot in the left chest and a third had lower extremity wounds, according to dispatchers. Police closed Fordham Street at Michigan Avenue to traffic and cordoned off the park on Tuesday night.

Two more people took themselves to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District station nearby on University Avenue where fire personnel aided them before they were taken to a hospital. A fourth person was found at a home on Fordham Street and didn't seek treatment.

One person who was located at the park was transferred to an ambulance where he died of his injuries en route to a hospital, according to police. The deceased man was Ralph Fields Jr., 34, an East Palo Alto resident, according to the San Mateo County Coroner's Office.

The shooting, which was reported around 6 p.m., occurred at Jack Farrell Park in the 2500 block of Fordham Street, police said in a press release. Officers were notified through ShotSpotter, an acoustic-detection system that provides alerts when gunshots are fired in an area.

One person died and three others were injured in a shooting that investigators believe was a "targeted attack" in East Palo Alto on Tuesday evening, police said.

He ran outside and saw a man lying on the grass near the park with a chest wound.

Resident Francisco Carlos, said he was at home in bed when he heard what first sounded like firecrackers. "Then there was a different sound, and I thought they were gunshots," he said.

Nearby residents said they heard at least three to five different guns firing multiple rounds.

The district planned to prioritize its resources after assessing Wednesday morning where they find the greatest need, she added.

"Families and children practicing softball and playing on the playground structures found themselves caught in the crossfires, now traumatized," she said. "In response, Ravenswood central office staff, mental health supports, school-based counselors and psychologists will be deployed to each site first thing in the morning."

Gina Sudaria, superintendent of the Ravenswood City School District, said in a statement to the school community on Tuesday night that the district learned of the shooting through videos shared by families.

Carlos said he didn't see the shooter or shooters. Everyone was running away on foot or by car to get out of the way, he added.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call acting Cmdr. Angel Sanchez at 650-853-3154. Anonymous tips can be sent by email to [email protected] or by text or voicemail to 650-409-6792.

"Our Board of Trustee President, Mele K. Latu, would like for me to emphasize that our district remains committed to providing the support and services needed during this difficult time," she said.

One killed, three injured in park shooting believed to be 'targeted attack'

Nearby residents say they heard 3-5 guns fired