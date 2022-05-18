Luna Vista apartments open to the public

The Luna Vista apartment complex hosted its grand opening Friday, May 6, officially opening the doors to the 70-unit building servicing low-income members of the community.

The studio apartments were available to those making 30% to 70% of Mountain View's area median income (AMI). Randy Tsuda, president and CEO. of Alta Housing, which owns the complex, said that the demand for housing in Mountain View is significant, creating a constant need for projects such as this.

In 2021, 30% of Santa Clara County's AMI was $34,800, and 70% of the AMI was an estimated $70,000 for a single-person household.

"I think one of the things the time of the pandemic has shown is the critical nature of having affordable and well-maintained and stable housing," Tsuda said. "During a time of unprecedented income disruption and health challenges, the fact that you have projects like these … has really allowed our residents to remain stable."

The Luna Vista apartments are currently fully occupied. Though construction began early on in the COVID-19​ pandemic, the project stayed on schedule in part due to the city of Mountain View Building and Department of Fire Inspection allowing plans to be submitted for review electronically rather than in person shortly after the lockdown began. Tsuda credits this as one of the key elements that allowed the project to be completed on time and within budget, despite having a reputation for being an expensive undertaking.