Volunteers sought for Caltrain advisory committee

The Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board, the entity that manages Caltrain, is seeking a volunteer from each of the three counties it serves -- San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara -- to apply for its Citizens Advisory Committee.

Members are asked to serve a three-year term on the committee, which is composed of nine community members who serve in an advisory capacity to the Caltrain board of directors, providing input on the needs of current and potential rail customers.

Applications are available at here.