Celebration of Leaders and ATHENA Awards honor Mountain View community heroes

The Celebration of Leaders and ATHENA Awards Friday, May 13, in Mountain View will honor community leaders and their efforts.

A selection committee decides the awards from an array of nominations. The ATHENA Award for Excellence is being awarded this year to Ellen Kamei, whom several people nominated for the honor.

Kamei is a Mountain View City Council member and former mayor who is external affairs area manager for AT&T. Kamei is being recognized for her efforts in social equality for people of color and women, such as her work as the chair of the city's Ad-Hoc Committee on Race, Diversity, and Inclusion, as well as efforts for youth and civic engagement and mental health services.

"There are few individuals in Mountain View who have done as much for forwarding the opportunities to women and being a mentor to women than Ellen," said Peter Katz, the chairman and CEO of the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce.

Other honorees include the Fondo de Solidaridad de Mountain View (Mountain View Solidarity Fund), a multiracial and cross-class mutual aid fund led primarily by Latino parents. The organization's goals include providing economic support to local undocumented Latino families during the COVID-19 pandemic who didn't have access other resources, and assisting working-class Latino renters in Mountain View. The Fondo de Solidaridad de Mountain View has served the community for over 20 years. The organization raised over $100,000 in private donations and redistributed them during the COVID-19 pandemic.