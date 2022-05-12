Palo Alto Art Center celebrates 50 years as city's cultural hub

Judith Content is a nationally known textile artist who first discovered the Art Center as a student at Gun High School in 1975. She began volunteering at the Center in 1979, served two years on the Foundation Board and now serves on the Emeritus Board.

How has the Palo Alto Art Center survived the vicissitudes of time — and a world-wide pandemic to celebrate this major milestone? The Palo Alto Weekly talked to three people who have been closely involved with the Center and its programs for many years: Executive Director Karen Kienzle, Palo Alto artist Judith Content and former Palo Alto Art Center Foundation board member Marcia Pugsley.

With its expansive gallery spaces and fully equipped studios, the Center serves thousands of users each year. This includes adults, taking advantage of the opportunity to learn how to paint, draw and make ceramics under the guidance of professional artists, and school-aged children who often get their first exposure to art via the Project Look Program.

Long considered the hub of Palo Alto's cultural community, in addition to the main library, located next door, the Palo Alto Art Center has become known as a place to both see and create art.

SLIDESHOW: The re-designed patio space outside the lobby of the Palo Alto Art Center, seen here in 2012, replaced an old fountain with new landscaping to create a more open, larger space. Photo by Veronica Weber.

SLIDESHOW: The performing arts hall at the Palo Alto Arts Center, seen here in 2012, was renovated to include a restored parquet floor, new lighting and padded ceiling to create better acoustics in the space. Photo by Veronica Weber.

SLIDESHOW: The facade of the Palo Alto Art Center facing Newell Road is seen on Aug. 19, 2010, before a renovation that transformed this part of the building into the new children's wing. Photo by Veronica Weber.

When the building that houses the Palo Alto Art Center was constructed in 1953, it was considered, according to a self-guided tour pamphlet, "ultra modern" and innovative due to its "Ranchero Style." But with the passage of time comes changing tastes, trends and needs. Often buildings like this, which served as Palo Alto's City Hall for over 10 years, are demolished in order to create new, updated facilities. This was not the fate of 1313 Newell Road, a venerable structure that has been, over the years, remodeled, repurposed and re-imagined as a community arts center that will celebrate its 50th anniversary on May 15.

Content: Throughout the years, I have witnessed a committed staff that recognized the needs of the community and consistently provided creative programming to address those needs. For instance, with reduced art curriculums in the schools, Project Look brought school-age children to the Art Center for arts education programming with a hands-on component.

Judith Content: The Art Center has continuously been an approachable and welcoming place to see art, learn about art and make art. The Art Center nurtures a community of artists, makers, teachers and appreciators of art.

Content: I think that it is important for the Art Center to continue to be a destination for young people. When the importance of art is established early it creates a foundation to build upon throughout a lifetime.

SLIDESHOW: Gary Clarien, who worked as the Palo Alto Art Center’s studio program director, throws a large-scale ceramic piece in the center's studio in this photo from 1990s or early 2000s. The piece he is seen throwing is characteristic of his large-scale, wheel-thrown works, Palo Alto Art Center Executive Director Karen Kienzle said. Courtesy Palo Alto Art Center.

SLIDESHOW: During its renovation, the Palo Alto Arts Center launched a program called On the Road, funded by an Institute of Museum and Library Services grant, according Palo Alto Art Center Executive Director Karen Kienzle. Between 2011 and 2012, the Palo Alto Art Center hosted a series of site-specific installations in the community, including this work by Judith Selby Lang, called “Lawn Bowls” at the Lawn Bowling Green. Seen here are students from Eastside Prep visiting the “Lawn Bowls” installation. Courtesy Palo Alto Art Center.

SLIDESHOW: Glass artist Michael Dickinson demonstrates how to create a glass pumpkin at the Palo Alto Art Center while leading the demonstration for elementary students from the Peninsula School in Menlo Park on September 29, 2016. The demonstration was held in conjunction with the Great Glass Pumpkin Patch show which takes place annually on the Art Center's lawn. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Content: My favorite memory was co-creating "Pottery Creek" with the greater Palo Alto community. It is a permanent, site-specific installation that flanks both sides of the entry to the Art Center. It consists of countless pieces of polished pottery. To make it, I received broken pottery plates, mugs and bowls from hundreds of individuals. I broke these up and tumbled the shards in a rock tumbler. It was installed ten years ago and continues to evolve. Now, I regularly rescue and repurpose abandoned pottery from the kid's clay classes.

Content: I like to visit the Art Center for its surprises. I never know what I will find. They tend to use every wall and hallway for continually changing, often interactive art displays. It is like a visual treasure hunt and I always come away inspired.

The community is invited to the free anniversary celebration, which will include hands-on art activities, studio demonstrations, sweet treats and admission to the current exhibition, "Creative Attention: Art and Community Restoration." The event takes place on Sunday, May 15 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Palo Alto Art Center, 1313 Newell Road, Palo Alto. For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org .

Kienzle: We are looking forward to our summer exhibition, our first juried show in more than a decade. It continues the theme of restoration and renewal initiated with our "Creative Attention" project. Next year, we launch a series of climate-related exhibitions as part of our "Climate Connections" (exhibition series), including exhibitions focused on fire, water and earth. We continue to work to make our programs more accessible through captioning and visual descriptions and, thanks to the Palo Alto Art Center Foundation, scholarships to our classes.

The pandemic highlighted that the community needs art, now more than ever. We offer so much more than an art class, or an art venue. We provide a community, a place for stress relief, for service and belonging. Now into recovery, our class programs are at capacity and our attendance is rebounding.

Karen Kienzle: The incredible, resourceful, diligent and overall amazing Art Center staff responded to the COVID pandemic creatively. We hosted virtual and hybrid programs and in-person programs when safe. Our school tour program and artist-in-the-schools program transitioned to virtual, then in the classroom until this spring when we could offer art experiences onsite.

Karen Kienzle has a long history with the Art Center, beginning when she was a second- grade student at Keys School and participated in Project Look. During college she was a volunteer and later joined the staff as a part-time publicist. "Coming back to the Center in a leadership role was really coming full circle for me, in many ways," she said.

SLIDESHOW: Artist Emily Payne works on installing "Water Line", a series of book covers and linings she cut away to expose the covers' different colors in a wave-like form, as part of the "Bibliophilia" exhibit presented in 2013 at the Palo Alto Art Center. Photo by Veronica Weber.

SLIDESHOW: Shay Church fixes a piece of wood to the side of his sculpture at the Palo Alto Art Center on June 10, 2016. The wood he used was recycled from wood pallets. Photo by Zachary Hoffman

SLIDESHOW: "Fox," a puppet by Basil Twist from the 2004 theatrical production Dogugashi, hangs at the Palo Alto Art Center as part of the "Actor! Actor!" exhibit in 2007 that showcased theatrical props as individual artworks, including masks, costumes, and puppets. Photo by Sam Tenney.

SLIDESHOW: Two signs in display as part of Susan O’Malley’s "Community Advice" project outside the Palo Alto Art Center along Embarcadero Road on Oct. 7, 2020. In 2012, when O'Malley was commissioned to create the project, she asked about 100 Palo Altans what advice they would give to their 8-year-old selves and 80-year-old selves. She used their answers on the posters in "Community Advice". Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW: Lora Groves works on installing the clay tiles as part of Carlos Ramirez's installation, "Monument to Palo Alto," part of the "Community Creates" exhibition that was featured at the the Palo Alto Art Center's October 2012 grand reopening following its renovation. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Pugsley: I am hoping the Art Center continues to provide exhibitions that challenge our thinking, jolt our perspective and stir our heart -- plus that admission remains free. The Art Center has had great leadership throughout its 50 years and I am hoping we can attract and maintain the high caliber staff that keeps the offerings fresh and stirring.

Marcia Pugsley: The Art Center has changed with the times; classes have reflected technology (iPad drawing, iPhone photography), fashion design and calligraphy (in response to our Asian American community members). There have been exhibitions on Black artists' work, immigration, disability and healing. These exhibitions were all planned before the pandemic, which says a lot about how tuned in the curators have been and the importance of art reflecting community and social issues.

Marcia Pugsley moved to Palo Alto in the mid-1990s. While visiting the Sculpture Garden, she observed people painting and decided to take a class, even though she had no prior art experience. After one watercolor class she was "hooked." She later became involved with the Foundation Board because, "selfishly I wanted to keep a good institution going."

Palo Alto Art Center celebrates 50 years as city's cultural hub

