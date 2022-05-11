News

Palo Alto man drowns in Lake Tahoe

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, May 11, 2022, 1:29 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A local business owner died in Lake Tahoe after falling out of a boat on Thursday, May 5, a spokesperson for the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said.

Palo Alto resident Theodore Fletcher, 58, and another person were in a boat near Meek's Bay when they fell into the water. The U.S. Coast Guard, an area fire department and El Dorado County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.

The other person was able to self-extricate and was not injured, but Fletcher died. The Coast Guard was able to see him at the bottom of the lake in approximately 15 feet of water. They were able to remove him from the water, sheriff spokesperson Sgt. Eric Palmberg said.

Fletcher was pronounced dead at the scene. The official cause of death is drowning. The water temperature in the lake on that day was 46 degrees, according to the website seatemperature.info.

Fletcher was president of Art-Craft Carpet and Linoleum for more than 30 years, according to his LinkedIn page. He graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a bachelor's degree in economics.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

Palo Alto man drowns in Lake Tahoe

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, May 11, 2022, 1:29 pm

A local business owner died in Lake Tahoe after falling out of a boat on Thursday, May 5, a spokesperson for the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said.

Palo Alto resident Theodore Fletcher, 58, and another person were in a boat near Meek's Bay when they fell into the water. The U.S. Coast Guard, an area fire department and El Dorado County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.

The other person was able to self-extricate and was not injured, but Fletcher died. The Coast Guard was able to see him at the bottom of the lake in approximately 15 feet of water. They were able to remove him from the water, sheriff spokesperson Sgt. Eric Palmberg said.

Fletcher was pronounced dead at the scene. The official cause of death is drowning. The water temperature in the lake on that day was 46 degrees, according to the website seatemperature.info.

Fletcher was president of Art-Craft Carpet and Linoleum for more than 30 years, according to his LinkedIn page. He graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a bachelor's degree in economics.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.