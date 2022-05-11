Palo Alto man drowns in Lake Tahoe

A local business owner died in Lake Tahoe after falling out of a boat on Thursday, May 5, a spokesperson for the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said.

Palo Alto resident Theodore Fletcher, 58, and another person were in a boat near Meek's Bay when they fell into the water. The U.S. Coast Guard, an area fire department and El Dorado County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.

The other person was able to self-extricate and was not injured, but Fletcher died. The Coast Guard was able to see him at the bottom of the lake in approximately 15 feet of water. They were able to remove him from the water, sheriff spokesperson Sgt. Eric Palmberg said.

Fletcher was pronounced dead at the scene. The official cause of death is drowning. The water temperature in the lake on that day was 46 degrees, according to the website seatemperature.info.

Fletcher was president of Art-Craft Carpet and Linoleum for more than 30 years, according to his LinkedIn page. He graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a bachelor's degree in economics.