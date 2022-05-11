In Santa Clara County sheriff's race, Jensen gains the most monetary contributions

United Today is sponsored by the County Employee Management Association, Deputy Sheriff Association of Santa Clara County Political Action Committee and the Santa Clara County Correctional Peace Officers Association. These three associations have contributed $180,000 to United Today to support Jensen, incumbent District Attorney Jeff Rosen and Claudia Rossi, a registered nurse and county Board of Education member who is running for the District 1 county Board of Supervisors seat. United Today has invested another $68,600 to advertise its support for Rosen and more than $14,000 to support Rossi, according to its public filings.

Jensen's campaign is further bolstered by more than $68,600 in support from mailers and canvassing by the independent committee United Today for a Better Tomorrow Supporting Jensen for Sheriff, Rosen for District Attorney and Rossi for Supervisor 2022, sponsored by law enforcement and labor organizations, according to the organization's public filings.

Jensen's campaign has received $121,025 in monetary contributions, $29,102 in loans and $6,150 in nonmonetary contributions. He has expended $67,020 and has an ending cash balance of $124,593.58, according to his campaign finance filings. (Candidates can roll over contributions from previous campaigns.)

Jensen, who lost in 2014 against incumbent Laurie Smith, has amassed more than $156,000 in contributions to his campaign compared to amounts that range between $66,000 and $41,000 for the other three closest contenders.

When it comes to campaign war chests, Santa Clara County sheriff candidate Kevin Jensen is outrunning the pack fivefold, according to state campaign contribution filings.

Jensen has broad support (monetary contributors) and endorsements (those who haven't necessarily given donations, but back the candidate) from law enforcement, including individuals, retired deputies, retired police chiefs in Atherton, Gilroy, Los Altos and Mountain View, and retired Palo Alto police chiefs Dennis Burns and Lynne Johnson; the County Employee Management Association, Deputy Sheriffs Association of Santa Clara County PAC, the Santa Clara County Correctional Peace Officers Association, the Santa Clara County Firefighters Local 1165 PAC, Palo Alto Human Relations Commissioner Daryl Savage and small businesses and realtors, according to his campaign contributions statement and website.

Ahn Colton, a mother who also is running for sheriff, has not filed an electronic campaign contributions statement and her supporters are unknown.

Correctional officer Sgt. Sean Allen has a total in cash contributions of $43,900, including $25,900 in monetary contributions and $18,000 in loans. He has spent $32,217 with an ending cash balance of $11,682.

Sheriff Sgt. Christine Nagaye has a total of $41,600, which includes $1,600 in monetary contributions and a $40,000 loan. She has spent $5,643 and has an ending balance of $41,540.

Among the other sheriff candidates, Palo Alto police Chief Bob Jonsen has raised $66,009 this year to date, including $41,009 in cash contributions and $25,000 in loans. He has expended $90,882 ($57,005 in cash payments and $33,877 in accrued, unpaid bills) and had an ending cash balance of $9,003.

Allen's endorsements and supporters include retired sheriff's deputies; the Rev. Jethro Moore, chaplain of Buffalo Soldiers, Silicon Valley; and multiple retired persons and individuals, according to his campaign contributions statement and website.

Nagaye's supporters and endorsements include the Dean Democratic Club of Silicon Valley; Progressive Democrats for Social Justice; the International Brotherhood of Teamsters; Planned Parenthood; multiple sheriff's deputies and local residents and small business owners, according to her website.

Jonsen's supporters and endorsements include multiple Palo Alto-based mortgage brokers and real estate developers; Palo Alto City Council members Alison Cormack and Eric Filseth; Menlo Park City Council members Catherine Carlson, Kirsten Keith and Ray Mueller; retired police chiefs Tuck Younis of Los Altos and Dave Bertini of Menlo Park; multiple retired police chiefs and law enforcement officers; the Silicon Valley Asian Pacific American Democratic Club; and members of the Palo Alto and Menlo Park advisory groups, according to his campaign contributions statement and his website.

In Santa Clara County sheriff's race, Jensen gains the most monetary contributions

Four top candidates are supported by a broad range of law enforcement, real estate and civic leaders