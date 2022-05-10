Man arrested for alleged break-in at Goodwill store

Police arrested a man suspected of breaking into a Goodwill of Silicon Valley store in Palo Alto last week.

Police responded to a burglar alarm at 9:23 p.m. on May 5 at the closed Goodwill store at 4085 El Camino Way near West Meadow Drive in Palo Alto.

Officers found an open door at the back of the building, searched the store and found the man, a 55-year-old man of Amboy, Washington. He was wearing a pair of gloves stolen from the store, police said.

The man was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Upon investigation, police discovered that the door he used to enter the store was likely unsecured.