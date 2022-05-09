With thefts up almost 300%, three county auto businesses partner with Los Altos police to help thwart catalytic converter thieves

Three automotive businesses in Santa Clara County have partnered with the Los Altos Police Department in an effort to reduce the number of catalytic converters that are stolen, police announced Sunday.

The Catalytic Converter Etch and Sketch Program will allow people to get their catalytic converter, a critical component of a vehicles exhaust system, etched for free with their license plate or VIN number in case it gets stolen.

Etching is a process that produces a pattern or design on a hard material by eating into the material's surface by laser beam or acid.

Police said when people etch their converter, it creates a way for law enforcement to locate the owner if they have their catalytic converter stolen and it gets recovered.

Allied Auto Works in Los Altos, Magnussen's Toyota of Palo Alto and Los Altos 76 Station are taking part in the program.