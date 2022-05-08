LaDoris Hazzard Cordell has opened door after door for generations behind her

Cordell: My admission to Stanford Law School in 1971 brought me to Palo Alto. I chose to remain here because of the city's stellar school system in which both of my daughters were educated. As well, I remained here because of the city's intellectual environment created by both the presence of Stanford University, because of the technological savvy fostered by the city's cutting-edge businesses and because so many of the city's residents are concerned and actively involved in city government.

Cordell: Sadly, the country that our younger generation will inherit is rife with problems, among them climate change, voter suppression, racism, sexism and homophobia. That being said, I have great faith in and hope for our young people, who are ... smart, informed and compassionate.

Cordell: One of my most fulfilling achievements was leading the effort to lift the entry restriction to Foothills Nature Preserve (which, from 1965-2020, banned nonresidents from visiting the public park). Represented by the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union), I was one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the city (of Palo Alto) after negotiations stalled. Courageously, the majority of the Palo Alto City Council did the right thing and voted to make this beautiful public space available to all, regardless of their place of residency. Taking down barriers to equality is a good thing.

Cordell: When I was 22 years of age, I was a first-year student at Stanford Law School. I was the only African American woman in my class and learned from a faculty devoid of any women and with only one person of color. As the first person in my family to enter the legal field, I found myself under tremendous pressure to succeed in an extremely competitive environment. Yet, I persevered and graduated in 1974. My advice to 22-year-olds today is to never forget that you stand on the shoulders of others who have come before you and who opened doors so that you have unlimited opportunities. Keep your eyes on the prize and failure will be an impossibility.

My activism has, in part, been to focus on city government by serving on the Palo Alto City Council for four years and to serve on government committees, such as those established to assist in the selection of the city's police chiefs. My reward for community service is simply believing that in some way, I have improved the quality of life for others while striving for equality and justice for us all.

LaDoris Hazzard Cordell has opened door after door for generations behind her

Retired judge honored with a Lifetimes of Achievement award

Uploaded: Sun, May 8, 2022, 8:57 am

