Feist gets up close and personal with 'Multitudes' at Stanford Live

Talk about welcoming audiences back to theaters: Feist's new "Multitudes" show puts listeners on the stage right along with the indie pop singer/songwriter and guitarist.

Stanford Live presents "Multitudes" May 6 and 7, 7 and 9 p.m. each night.

"Multitudes," which features all new music, will be performed in the round, with Feist surrounded by the audience on stage. Feist will be accompanied by musicians Todd Dahlhoff and Amir Yaghmai.

The show, created with renowned designer Rob Sinclair, who has worked with artists such as David Byrne, Peter Gabriel and Tame Impala, was made in response to the last two years of periodic isolation from communal spaces such as theaters and venues brought about by the pandemic.

The dates at Stanford are the fourth and final stop on the show's limited tour of the western U.S.