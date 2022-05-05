One dead following apartment fire on Escuela Avenue in Mountain View

One person was killed and four were injured following an apartment fire in an apartment complex in Mountain View on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Mountain View Police Department.

The fire, located at the Regency apartment complex at 333 Escuela Avenue, was reported around 1 p.m. on May 4, following reports of smoke coming from the building. Fire crews say the fire originated from the kitchen of a second-floor apartment.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the two-alarm fire, including the Palo Alto and San Jose fire departments, in order to control the blaze and search for people in the complex. One of the five people treated for their injuries was transported to a nearby hospital and later succumbed to their injuries, according to the statement.

One of the responding firefighters was treated for a dog bite after he rescued a dog during the fire.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters cut the walls and ceiling to verify it hadn't spread into the surrounding structure. The scene was cleared as of 2:42 p.m., fire officials said.