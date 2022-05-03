State, Bay Area politicians react to reports of possible Roe v. Wade reversal

"If the report is accurate, the Supreme Court is poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past fifty years — not just on women but on all Americans," they said.

In a joint statement between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, the pair referred to the news as an "abomination."

Politico claims to have obtained a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion overturning the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade and the news organization says it is "confident in its authenticity."

A report published on Monday by Politico regarding abortion rights has sent shockwaves through the Bay Area and California.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, control of abortion policies and law would return to the states. California is, at present, a pro-choice state.

"This is the nightmare scenario we in the reproductive health, rights, and justice space have been sounding the alarm about — especially once SCOTUS had a conservative majority."

Gov. Gavin Newsom also released a statement saying, "This draft opinion is an appalling attack on the rights of women across this country and if it stands, it will destroy lives and put countless women in danger."

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, had been tweeting about a possible overturning of Roe v. Wade in recent weeks. On Monday, she tweeted, "We all knew the odds, but it is nonetheless shocking to see a Court move towards overturning 50 years of precedent in a stunning revocation of our right to have an abortion. But just as important: this is NOT an official ruling. Abortion is still legal."

State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, also released a statement, saying, "California unequivocally stands for the right to an abortion, no matter what the right-wing zealots on the Supreme Court say. We will fight hard to expand abortion access, here and in other states."

"It cannot be understated how devastating this decision will be, and how immediately," said Wicks. "The overturning of Roe v. Wade will take us back half a century, putting lives at risk and eroding basic rights for millions."

State, Bay Area politicians react to reports of possible Roe v. Wade reversal