Nurses at Stanford, Packard hospitals reach tentative contract

The union representing about 5,000 nurses at Stanford Health Care and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital have reached a tentative agreement for a new contract, a move that would end a strike that began on Monday, April 25.

The Committee for Recognition of Nursing Achievement, which represents the striking nurses, said the new contract, if approved by membership, would give members a 7% wage increase this year. The negotiations also resulted in a 5% increase effective at the start of next April, another increase effective in April 2024 and large increases to nurses' retirement benefits.

The union's membership still needs to vote through the weekend on whether to approve the tentative agreement, which was reached on Friday.

The hospitals also guaranteed an additional week of vacation for all nurses starting in 2024.

The striking nurses called on Stanford management to improve working conditions and address staff shortages.