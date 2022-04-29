County awarded $16.7M for homeless housing project in Mountain View

Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties will receive a combined $23 million to convert hotels into permanent housing units for homeless residents, the governor's office announced Wednesday, April 28.

Santa Clara County will receive $16.7 million to support the county's purchase and conversion of the Crestview Hotel in Mountain View into 48 housing units, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office.

The housing units will serve chronically homeless residents as well as homeless youth and young people at risk of becoming homeless. The county has already approved spending roughly $23 million on the project in addition to the state funding.

Santa Cruz County is expected to receive $6.4 million to buy and convert a motel into 20 permanent housing units, according to state officials.

Once completed, the complex will serve chronically homeless residents as well as military veterans who are at risk of homelessness. The rent for each unit will be capped at 30% of the county's Area Median Income, which was $77,000 for a person living alone in 2020.