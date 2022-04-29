Arts

Author appearances, special activities mark Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday

by Julia Brown and Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 29, 2022, 9:40 am 0
Time to read: about 4 minutes

Books, toys and stuffed animals in Linden Tree Children's Books, seen here in December 2019. For Independent Bookstore Day, the shop hosts story times with local authors and offers spins on its "Mystery Wheel." Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Local independent bookstores have helped keep many a restless mind grounded during the unpredictability of the past couple of years with a steady supply of compelling reading material, along with hosting a variety of online author talks and events.

And for the first time in two years, there's ample opportunity to celebrate these special places in person, on Independent Bookstore Day, which takes place on Saturday, April 30.

This year's events feature many in-person appearances and signings by authors, and some stores are also featuring activities for grownups and kids. At some bookstores, visitors can also pick up special Independent Bookstore Day items, which typically include signed books, special prints and stationery items.

Books Inc. Palo Alto Local authors Judge LaDoris Hazzard Cordell, Diana Farid, Erin Gleeson and Joanna Ho will be on hand to autograph books. Visitors are invited to get a free advance copy of a book and write a review about it that will be posted in the store. Other events include a raffle and exclusive Independent Bookstore Day items.

When: April 30

Where: 74 Town & Country Village, Palo Alto

Info: booksinc.net.

Author Kai Harris will sign her book, "What the Fireflies Knew," at Kepler's Books and Books Inc. Campbell during Independent Bookstore Day. Courtesy of the author.

Kepler's Books Authors will be on hand to sign their books, starting with John Markoff signing "Whole Earth: The Many Lives of Stewart Brand" at 10:30 a.m.; Kai Harris signing her novel "What the Fireflies Knew" at 11:30 a.m. and Grace D. Li will sign her bestseller "Portrait of a Thief" at 2 p.m.

When: April 30, doors open at 10 a.m.

Where: Kepler's Books, 1010 El Camino Real, #100, Menlo Park.

Info: keplers.com.

Linden Tree Books Throughout the day, the children's bookstore hosts storytimes with local authors including Tim McCanna, Vicky Fang, Caroline Pritchard, Joanna Ho and Darshana Khiani. Visitors can also spin a "mystery wheel" for giveaways and discounts.

Special Independent Bookstore Day items include: mugs, journals, tote bags, Blackwing pencils and special edition Mad Libs.

When: April 30, storytimes offered between 10 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Where: 265 State St., Los Altos

Info: lindentreebooks.com.

As part of Independent Bookstore Day, author Joanna Ho will sign her books at Books Inc. in Palo Alto and Linden Tree Books in Los Altos. Courtesy HarperCollins.

Books Inc. Mountain View The store offers special Independent Bookstore Day-themed items, including mugs, tote bags, journals as well as tote bags with a design inspired by the "Six of Crows" fantasy novel by Leigh Bardugo.

When: April 30, store opens at 10 a.m.

Where: 317 Castro St., Mountain View

Info: booksinc.net.

Books Inc. Campbell The Campbell outpost of Books Inc. will host four authors on Saturday, including children's book author of "The Wish Library" series, Christine Evans; Lilli Valencia, discussing her new book "Lillistones;" Devi Laskar, who will be signing both of her books, including yet-to-be-released "Circa;" and Kai Harris, author of the new book "What the Fireflies Knew."

When: April 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 1875 S. Bascom Ave. #600, Campbell

Info: booksinc.net.

Leigh's Favorite Books, Bookasaurus The neighboring sister bookstores in Sunnyvale will be celebrating Independent Bookstore Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with a treasure hunt for kids at Bookasaurus and one for adults at Leigh's Favorite Books. Prizes will be awarded to those who complete the hunt, including gift cards and "mystery books" (books wrapped in paper with only a description available). Owner Leigh Odum plans to have a Jane Austen tea table with cookies set out and a book-themed cornhole game out front. Bookasaurus will also have someone on hand making balloon animals from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

When: April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 121 and 125 S. Murphy Ave., Sunnyvale

Info: leighsbooks.com.

"The Forest Feast Road Trip" cookbook author and artist Erin Gleeson at her home in Woodside in March 2022. For Independent Bookstore Day, Gleeson will sign copies of her book at Books Inc. Palo Alto. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Ink Spell Books The Half Moon Bay bookstore will host a scavenger hunt at 3 p.m., followed by a trivia contest at 4 p.m., and plans to give away prizes.

When: April 30, with activities at 3 and 4 p.m.

Where: 500 Purissima St., Half Moon Bay

Info: inkspellbooks.com.

Feldman's Books The used bookstore, which has been based in Menlo Park for over 25 years, will host live piano music during the afternoon.

When: April 30 between noon and 5 p.m.

Where: 1075 Curtis St., Menlo Park.

Info: 650-326-5300

Bell's Books The downtown Palo Alto bookstore, which marks 87 years in business this year, isn't planning special activities for Saturday. But a staffer at the store, which carries new, used and rare books, said this week has seen the arrival of new collections from four Stanford professors that should be available for browsing.

When: April 30, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where:536 Emerson St., Palo Alto

Info: 650-323-7822 or bellsbooks.com

Editor's note: A previous version of this story included incorrect information about activities and special items that will be available at Kepler's Books. The story has been updated to reflect Kepler's current schedule and offerings for Independent Bookstore Day.

