Santa Clara County appoints first woman fire chief

The 20-year fire department veteran began her career in the biotechnology industry before pivoting to become a firefighter. She said after volunteering for organizations like Habitat for Humanity and hospitals in San Francisco, and wanted to worked in a job where she was of service to the community.

Suwanna Kerdkaew, formerly the department's Deputy Chief of Administration, was appointed last week by the county Board of Supervisors. She replaces former chief Tony Bowden, who has retired after being on injury leave.

Kerdkaew began as a firefighter engineer while studying to be a paramedic, and was promoted to fire captain in 2011. In 2017, she became battalion chief and then deputy chief. She also worked as interim deputy director of county communications.

He added that it's great to see AAPI and LGBT representation at the top of the department.

"Having Suwanna as fire chief really speaks to the important opportunity to see a strong woman at the top," he said, "helping ensure we create an environment that is inclusive for more women to serve in fire service."

"Working with her for the last 15 years, she would always do her homework, would come in very well prepared, regardless of what the situation is. I'm extremely confident in her ability and her leadership," Bowden said.

Former chief Bowden said Kerdkaew puts others first and has always done so her entire career. He recalled her "exemplary leadership qualities" fighting the 2014 Lodge Lightning Complex in northwest California near Laytonville.

"Whether it's deployment statewide or to another incident ... the mutual aid we provide, give and receive from each other has been a cooperative investment over many, many decades," she said.

During the wildfires that decimated the Bay Area region two years ago, Kerdkaew fought the major fires like the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex. She said these experiences taught her how coordinated responses to today's wildfires must be diligently organized with strong partnerships.

"The fire service is about hiring and fostering people who have common sense, who are teachable, who maintain a level of service commitment to the community," she said.

"We are keenly focused on the ever-increasing wildfire threat and working hard to make sure that we have the fleet and the trained personnel within the mutual aid system," she said. "So whether the next fire comes from the east or the west or the south, or all sides, you'll get the resources immediately to mitigate that hazard."

Kerdkaew said the department needs to adapt quicker and improve responses to increasingly destructive wildfires. That includes expanding programs to educate residents about where their fire zones are located and how to increase fire protection around their homes.

Those experiences "motivated me to ensure that people in these situations are treated fairly, equitably and without the systemic bias my wife and I had to face," she said.

Kerdkaew also acknowledged her representation of LGBTQ employees. She and her spouse testified before the state Supreme Court during the fight against Proposition 8, to keep their marriage recognized, and ensure their daughter is legally protected due to Kerdkaew's risky work.

In her new role, she wants to increase inclusive practices. The department has one female Latinx employee, no female Black employees and Black men are underrepresented, she said. Outreach to these groups is key to diversifying the department. She said it is crucial to prepare for the next generation of workers and ensure the department is prepared to embrace a diverse workplace.

"The department, I believe, had an inclusive environment, and we kind of fell off," she said. "The pandemic put a lot of change on us, in terms of how we could hire, and who we could hire."

She said the county has missed the mark on diversity when it comes to hiring and mentoring women.

Kerdkaew said she remembers how there were just a few women firefighters in 2002, and said the veterans in the department were the most supportive individuals.

Santa Clara County appoints first woman fire chief