Mountain View police negotiating with suspect barricaded inside CSA

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 27, 2022, 9:56 am 1
Updated: Wed, Apr 27, 2022, 10:55 am
Police outside of CSA's headquarters on Stierlin Road. Courtesy Mountain View Police Department.

Update: As of 10:42 a.m., police are reporting that the incident has been resolved and that more details will be released soon.

The Mountain View Police Department's crisis negotiators are working to resolve an incident at Community Services Agency in Mountain View after a suspect barricaded themselves inside the social services agency's headquarters on Stierlin Road.

Police announced over social media shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning that law enforcement personnel are working to "safely and peacefully" resolve the standoff, describing the incident as a "burglary."

As of 9:10 a.m., mental health staff from the county were en route to assist with the negotiations, police said on Twitter.

Police closed a portion of Stierlin Road as officers work to resolve the situation.

This story will be updated as much information is available.

Kevin Forestieri is an assistant editor with the Mountain View Voice and The Almanac.

Comments

Barbara
Registered user
Sylvan Park
1 hour ago
Barbara, Sylvan Park
Registered user
1 hour ago

Please be safe, MVPD and Crisis Negotiators!

