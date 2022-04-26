Developer seeks to replace Mountain View auto repair shop with housing

The home of the former Motor Car Tune Up off of Moffett Boulevard could soon transform into four-story housing, under a new proposal to convert the site into high-density residential uses.
The plans, proposed by developer Zachary Trailer, call for scrapping the auto repair shop at 730 Central Avenue -- next door to the Shana Thai restaurant -- and fitting 21 single-bedroom units onto the quarter-acre site. The switch to housing will require a conditional use permit, according to city staff.
The developer is leaning heavily on California's State Density Bonus Law in order to ratchet up density and keep parking requirements to a minimum. Under the law, housing projects with enough affordable units can increase density beyond what's normally allowed and win concessions from other zoning rules.
In this case, the developer is requesting a 42.5% density bonus, giving the project enough room to build 21 units on the bite-sized property, each one under 700 square feet. The project would only have 11 parking spaces, just a fraction of the 33.5 spaces that would be required under current zoning, according to planning documents from February.
The developer is proposing three affordable housing units, city staff confirmed in an email Tuesday.
The project is still winding its way through the city's planning process, coming before the Development Review Committee last week. City planners largely approved of the project's design, recommending small tweaks to the visual appearance of the building. The project has been resubmitted multiple times going back to July 2021.
Comments
Registered user
Shoreline West
51 minutes ago
Registered user
51 minutes ago
At first blush, this one seems like a good one.
I always worry about creating traffic when density ratchets up. With Castro Street closed, this part of Moffett (and its access to Central Expressway, SR-85 and US-101; as well as to the Stevens Creek Trail for biking/walking) seems to be a good candidate for development. From what I can tell, anyway.
Registered user
Jackson Park
48 minutes ago
Registered user
48 minutes ago
I walk by this property every day. The currently abandoned auto shop is an eyesore. This apartment building will be perfect for people who want a small apartment and don't need a car. It's a short walk to downtown restaurants and train station and the Steven's Creek bike trail is just to the east at the end of Central Ave. I look forward to the city approving this an getting some more housing in MV.
Registered user
another community
45 minutes ago
Registered user
45 minutes ago
Rents starting at $3999/mo.
Registered user
Shoreline West
42 minutes ago
Registered user
42 minutes ago
Not mentioned: Will there be problems building on the site of an auto garage--oil and gas in the soil, problems digging underground parking, etc.?