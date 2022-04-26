Developer seeks to replace Mountain View auto repair shop with housing

The home of the former Motor Car Tune Up off of Moffett Boulevard could soon transform into four-story housing, under a new proposal to convert the site into high-density residential uses.

The plans, proposed by developer Zachary Trailer, call for scrapping the auto repair shop at 730 Central Avenue -- next door to the Shana Thai restaurant -- and fitting 21 single-bedroom units onto the quarter-acre site. The switch to housing will require a conditional use permit, according to city staff.

The developer is leaning heavily on California's State Density Bonus Law in order to ratchet up density and keep parking requirements to a minimum. Under the law, housing projects with enough affordable units can increase density beyond what's normally allowed and win concessions from other zoning rules.

In this case, the developer is requesting a 42.5% density bonus, giving the project enough room to build 21 units on the bite-sized property, each one under 700 square feet. The project would only have 11 parking spaces, just a fraction of the 33.5 spaces that would be required under current zoning, according to planning documents from February.

The developer is proposing three affordable housing units, city staff confirmed in an email Tuesday.