News

New state task force sets out to combat declining student enrollment rates

Group aims to help districts offset challenges

by Victoria Franco / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Apr 24, 2022, 7:15 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Students in an audio production class work on assignments at Woodside High School in Woodside on Feb. 1, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

A task force that will help combat declining student enrollment rates throughout California was announced Thursday by Tony Thurmond, the state Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The task force's goal is to tackle the problems surrounding dropping enrollment by offering recommendations and technical assistance to districts to help offset challenges being faced.

The co-chairs will be Public Policy Institute of California Vice President Lande Ajose, California Federation of Teachers President Jeff Freitas, Association of California School Administrators Executive Director Edgar Zazueta and California Association of School Business Officials CEO Tatiana Davenport.

"I am committed to supporting the needs of all our schools and school districts and while each school and community has its own unique history and conditions, declining enrollment is something that we are facing together," Thurmond said in a press release.

Thurmond and the co-chairs will focus on data analysis to better understand trends related to the enrollment decline which includes seeing which districts students are leaving from and where they are going.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The task force also plans to investigate birth rates, immigration status and housing costs in the area, specifically urban areas that have previously influenced population fluctuations.

"For many communities, this is not a new challenge, but after two years of a pandemic, the impacts feel amplified and the future seems daunting," Thurmond said.

Nationwide data from the California Department of Education indicated that decreases in student enrollment have affected public schools throughout the nation, not just in the state.

According to a press release from the California Department of Education, California is a control state, meaning that local communities have a bigger role in shaping local spending and program decisions.

Some legislation Thurmond is pursuing includes AB 1614, which would increase the base of funding schools received through the Local Control Funding Formula, as well as SB 830, which would provide an increase in funding for schools based on their enrollment as opposed to their attendance numbers.

These bills are believed to be able to assist districts in accessing immediate resources to help with enrollment issues, according to the press release.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local education news. Become a member today.
Join

New state task force sets out to combat declining student enrollment rates

Group aims to help districts offset challenges

by Victoria Franco / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Apr 24, 2022, 7:15 am

A task force that will help combat declining student enrollment rates throughout California was announced Thursday by Tony Thurmond, the state Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The task force's goal is to tackle the problems surrounding dropping enrollment by offering recommendations and technical assistance to districts to help offset challenges being faced.

The co-chairs will be Public Policy Institute of California Vice President Lande Ajose, California Federation of Teachers President Jeff Freitas, Association of California School Administrators Executive Director Edgar Zazueta and California Association of School Business Officials CEO Tatiana Davenport.

"I am committed to supporting the needs of all our schools and school districts and while each school and community has its own unique history and conditions, declining enrollment is something that we are facing together," Thurmond said in a press release.

Thurmond and the co-chairs will focus on data analysis to better understand trends related to the enrollment decline which includes seeing which districts students are leaving from and where they are going.

The task force also plans to investigate birth rates, immigration status and housing costs in the area, specifically urban areas that have previously influenced population fluctuations.

"For many communities, this is not a new challenge, but after two years of a pandemic, the impacts feel amplified and the future seems daunting," Thurmond said.

Nationwide data from the California Department of Education indicated that decreases in student enrollment have affected public schools throughout the nation, not just in the state.

According to a press release from the California Department of Education, California is a control state, meaning that local communities have a bigger role in shaping local spending and program decisions.

Some legislation Thurmond is pursuing includes AB 1614, which would increase the base of funding schools received through the Local Control Funding Formula, as well as SB 830, which would provide an increase in funding for schools based on their enrollment as opposed to their attendance numbers.

These bills are believed to be able to assist districts in accessing immediate resources to help with enrollment issues, according to the press release.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.