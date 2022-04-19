Not sure how to vote in the June primary? Upcoming forums give voters a chance to hear from the candidates

With the June primary election less than two months away, community groups are planning to host a series of local candidate forums in the coming weeks to help voters decide who to support on their ballots.

The League of Women Voters of San Jose/Santa Clara is scheduled to host a candidate forum for the Santa Clara County sheriff's race from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21. Current Sheriff Laurie Smith plans to retire at the end of her term. Smith is embroiled in controversy, including a civil rights investigation by the state attorney general. Vying to replace her are Anh Colton, Sean Allen, Christine Nagaye, Kevin Jensen and Robert Jonsen.

The League of Women Voters of Southwest Santa Clara Valley is planning to run a candidate forum for the Santa Clara County district attorney's race a week later from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. Incumbent District Attorney Jeff Rosen is running against challengers Daniel Chung and Sajid Khan.

Stanford University's Criminal Justice Center and Criminal Law Society are also hosting a forum for the candidates running for district attorney. The in-person event is slated to run from 6:30-8 p.m. on Monday, May 2, at Stanford University. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. More information and registration information can be found at law.stanford.edu.

The League of Women Voters of Palo Alto is hosting a forum for candidates running for the 16th Congressional District from 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3. Incumbent Rep. Anna Eshoo is facing seven challengers: Rishi Kumar, Ajwang Rading, Greg Tanaka, Richard Fox, Peter Ohtaki, Benjamin Solomon and John Karl Fredrich.