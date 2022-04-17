Peninsula Open Space Trust keeps 80,000+ acres of local landscape green

Even those who haven't heard about the Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) have certainly seen its footprint on the greater Peninsula. The organization is responsible for preserving more than 80,000 acres of baylands, skyline and coast in San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties.

Every day, scores of residents take in views of the surrounding natural landscape, hike on nearby trails and enjoy the outdoors in spaces protected by the Palo Alto nonprofit.

On a clear day from downtown Palo Alto, it's possible to see Windy Hill Open Space Preserve up in the hills of neighboring Portola Valley. The 1,132-acre park — one of POST's first major acquisitions — was initially slated for the development of more than 400 homes.

The group also played a role in securing a key piece of Arastradero Preserve in Palo Alto, which has some of the most utilized park trails in the community.

And those fresh-picked fruit and organic vegetables at the local farmers market? POST is responsible for some of that, too. Through land stewardship, agricultural easements and partnerships with local farmers, the nonprofit is working to save and rebuild local farmland. More than 50% of San Mateo's farmland has been lost in the past 30 years, according to the organization.