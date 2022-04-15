Police investigating antisemitic graffiti at an elementary school as a hate crime

The Mountain View Police Department is investigating antisemitic graffiti discovered at Landels Elementary School this week as a hate crime and is seeking the community's help in finding the perpetrator.

On Monday, April 11, school staff found two swastikas tagged on a utility room that's located on the southeast corner of campus, according to a press release from the police department. Additional graffiti was also found, but the press release didn't specify what it included. The Mountain View Whisman School District is on spring break this week.

"Because of the content of the graffiti, the incident is being investigated as a hate crime," the police press release said. "Despite an extensive search of the area, we were not able to find any footage that could help us in our investigation, which is why we are reaching out to you."

Investigators are in particular seeking any video footage that could help identify the individual or individuals involved.

This is not the first incident of offensive vandalism at a local school. In February, graffiti that included the N-word was found at Amy Imai Elementary School and last fall, graffiti was discovered at Bubb and Monta Loma elementary schools that included swastikas.