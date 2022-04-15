News

Police investigating antisemitic graffiti at an elementary school as a hate crime

Staff found two swastikas painted on a utility room at Landels Elementary School

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 15, 2022, 1:40 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The exterior of Landels Elementary School in Mountain View on April 7, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Mountain View Police Department is investigating antisemitic graffiti discovered at Landels Elementary School this week as a hate crime and is seeking the community's help in finding the perpetrator.

On Monday, April 11, school staff found two swastikas tagged on a utility room that's located on the southeast corner of campus, according to a press release from the police department. Additional graffiti was also found, but the press release didn't specify what it included. The Mountain View Whisman School District is on spring break this week.

"Because of the content of the graffiti, the incident is being investigated as a hate crime," the police press release said. "Despite an extensive search of the area, we were not able to find any footage that could help us in our investigation, which is why we are reaching out to you."

Investigators are in particular seeking any video footage that could help identify the individual or individuals involved.

This is not the first incident of offensive vandalism at a local school. In February, graffiti that included the N-word was found at Amy Imai Elementary School and last fall, graffiti was discovered at Bubb and Monta Loma elementary schools that included swastikas.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Anyone with information about the vandalism at Landels can contact Sgt. Scott Thomas at [email protected]

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Police investigating antisemitic graffiti at an elementary school as a hate crime

Staff found two swastikas painted on a utility room at Landels Elementary School

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 15, 2022, 1:40 pm

The Mountain View Police Department is investigating antisemitic graffiti discovered at Landels Elementary School this week as a hate crime and is seeking the community's help in finding the perpetrator.

On Monday, April 11, school staff found two swastikas tagged on a utility room that's located on the southeast corner of campus, according to a press release from the police department. Additional graffiti was also found, but the press release didn't specify what it included. The Mountain View Whisman School District is on spring break this week.

"Because of the content of the graffiti, the incident is being investigated as a hate crime," the police press release said. "Despite an extensive search of the area, we were not able to find any footage that could help us in our investigation, which is why we are reaching out to you."

Investigators are in particular seeking any video footage that could help identify the individual or individuals involved.

This is not the first incident of offensive vandalism at a local school. In February, graffiti that included the N-word was found at Amy Imai Elementary School and last fall, graffiti was discovered at Bubb and Monta Loma elementary schools that included swastikas.

Anyone with information about the vandalism at Landels can contact Sgt. Scott Thomas at [email protected]

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.