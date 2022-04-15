Arts

Manresa Bread brings its carefully crafted breads and flaky pastries to Palo Alto

by Anthony Shu / Palo Alto Weekly

A latté and croissant at Manresa Bread. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Slotting in next to recently opened vegan restaurant Wildseed, the Palo Alto location of Manresa Bread opens Friday, April 15, in Town & Country Village. The bakery's sourdough loaves made with flour milled in-house, precisely laminated croissants flaked with toasted almonds, and caramelized kouign amann have helped it grow from farmers' market stalls to four retail locations in the Bay Area that ship nationwide.

Born out of Los Gatos' three Michelin-starred Manresa and led by head baker Avery Ruzicka, Manresa Bread Palo Alto will take over a sizable 1,700-square-foot space. Back in January, Ruzicka spoke with the Peninsula Foodist about the location's open kitchen, which showcases the team of busy bakers and allows staff to see customers purchase their food.

The interior of Manresa Bread's Palo Alto location in Town & Country Village. Photo courtesy Liz Celeste.

In addition to breads, pastries, cakes and coffee, the bakery offers a small selection of sandwiches and a rotating seasonal salad. The team is looking to expand their menu in this new location, and a retail section stocks bags of granolas and Manresa Bread's house-milled flours for passionate home bakers.

Manresa Bread, 855 El Camino Real, Suite 138, Palo Alto; 650-384-6462, Instagram: @manresabread. Open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. every day.

Anthony Shu writes for TheSixFifty.com, a sister publication of Palo Alto Online, covering what to eat, see and do in Silicon Valley.

