Community Briefs: Students celebrate international week, school holds suicide prevention walk and city plans disaster response trainings

Students and families also attended the first ever International Charity Gala in the evening. There were food trucks featuring foods from different cultures and a fundraising auction.

There were also flag parades, grade-level dances and cultural dances. The sixth-grade team performed “We’re All in This Together” from “High School Musical” to symbolize a school community that supports unity and togetherness.

Two days of events exposed students to different cultures, spreading awareness and empathy with presentations, dances and flag parades, according to organizers. Student ambassadors and sixth graders designed country presentation slide shows and activities, which were then presented in classrooms.

The Mountain View Fire Department is running a free series of emergency response trainings next month that are open to adults living or working in Mountain View.

"We hope this event becomes an annual event to bring light to the mental health challenges that our students, families, and community have faced in recent years," Ambassadors teacher Lauren Camarillo said in an email.

Participants learned about suicide prevention from the three speakers, including former Palo Alto mayor Vic Ojakian, whose son died by suicide. There were also performances from the school's music and choir departments, and a symbolic lantern lighting ceremony as the sun set.

The community event was part of Mental Health Awareness Week hosted by Ambassadors, a student leadership group on campus that's focused on creating a welcoming and inclusive environment. The walk also involved 11 community mental health partner organizations, including Community Services Agency, Uplift Family Services and CHAC (Community Health Awareness Council).

Mountain View High School held its first Out of the Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention last month.

Space is limited and those interested are asked to only sign up if they can attend all six sessions.

The classes will be held over the course of five evenings and one weekend day in May. Starting on May 5, the academy will run from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 19. There will then be a final field day disaster simulation on Saturday, May 21.

The training is meant to prepare residents to help themselves, their families and neighbors in a disaster where emergency services may not be available.

Community Briefs: Students celebrate international week, school holds suicide prevention walk and city plans disaster response trainings