Mountain View: Baby reported missing has been found safe

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 13, 2022, 1:53 pm 0
UPDATE: The Mountain View Police Department announced on Twitter that the baby has been recovered safely and that the mother and the man she was traveling with have been detained.

Mountain View police are seeking a woman who allegedly took her 5-month-old daughter without the father's permission on Tuesday and may be heading to Southern California or out of state.

The woman, 21, took the baby girl from an apartment in the 2000 block of California Street on Tuesday afternoon and did not say where she was going, according to police.

Police said on social media that they are concerned about the safety of the child after the woman "just days ago made concerning statements about her own wellbeing that could potentially put her and her child's health in jeopardy."

She was last seen leaving in a newer white compact SUV with dark-tinted rear windows and was with a tall, heavyset man in the vehicle, police said.

Investigators believe she may be in the area of San Bernardino County in Southern California or is possibly headed out of state to Texas where she may have family. Police have released photos of the woman and the baby and are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to call 650-903-6344, or to call 911 if either the mother or baby is seen.

