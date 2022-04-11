Police investigating hate crime after Palo Altan's Ukrainian flag torn down

Palo Alto police are investigating a recent vandalism as a hate crime, after a resident's Ukrainian flag was torn down and left in the yard rolled up with feces inside in the Old Palo Alto neighborhood.

A resident near the 1400 block of Alma Street, not far from the intersection of Churchill Avenue, made the discovery around 10 a.m. on Thursday, according to a press release. The flag was attached to a hedge in the front yard before it was torn off, bundled up with feces inside.

Police believe the vandalism occurred between the evening of April 6 and the morning of April 7, the news release stated, and are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

No similar cases involving the Ukrainian flag in Palo Alto have occurred, police said.

In a NextDoor post on Thursday, a resident claiming that their flag allegedly had been torn down and filled with human feces, offered Ukrainian flags to those who wanted to display them in their yards.