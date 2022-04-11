Police investigating hate crime after Palo Altan's Ukrainian flag torn down

Palo Alto police are investigating a recent vandalism as a hate crime, after a resident's Ukrainian flag was torn down and left in the yard rolled up with feces inside in the Old Palo Alto neighborhood.
A resident near the 1400 block of Alma Street, not far from the intersection of Churchill Avenue, made the discovery around 10 a.m. on Thursday, according to a press release. The flag was attached to a hedge in the front yard before it was torn off, bundled up with feces inside.
Police believe the vandalism occurred between the evening of April 6 and the morning of April 7, the news release stated, and are investigating the incident as a hate crime.
No similar cases involving the Ukrainian flag in Palo Alto have occurred, police said.
In a NextDoor post on Thursday, a resident claiming that their flag allegedly had been torn down and filled with human feces, offered Ukrainian flags to those who wanted to display them in their yards.
"The response to this is for me to make many, many Ukraine flags for display in Palo Alto," the user wrote. "Please let me know if you would like a Ukraine flag to display in solidarity with the Ukraine people who are suffering atrocities of Russia's invasion."
This news organization was not able to confirm if this was the same case. The NextDoor user did not immediately respond for comment.
The user later updated the post stating that dozens of Ukranian flags are available on the front porch and that "they seem to be going fast."
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
