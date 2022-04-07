Three alleged robbers who pepper-sprayed, punched Macy's security officer arrested

Three women who allegedly pepper-sprayed and struck a loss-prevention officer at Stanford Shopping Center when he tried to stop them from shoplifting were arrested by Palo Alto police on Tuesday night.

The trio from Sacramento, who attempted to escape in a car carrying three children, including a 7-month-old, were booked into Santa Clara County jail, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

On April 5 at about 7:30 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery involving pepper spray that had just occurred at the shopping center. A Macy's loss-prevention officer had attempted to stop three women he saw exiting the store with clothing they hadn't purchased. The officer confronted the women outside the store and requested they return the merchandise, but they refused.

One of the women brandished a can of pepper spray and attempted to spray the officer. The other two women punched his face and head. The trio fled in a nearby car and the loss-prevention officer contacted police. He complained of pain to his head but declined medical attention, police said.

Responding officers located the car leaving the shopping center and detained the occupants on Quarry Road near Pear Lane. Officers located a pepper spray canister and multiple articles of stolen clothing.