News

Stanford nurses set to take strike vote on Thursday

Demands include mental health services, medical benefits, additional pay and measures to reduce burnout

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 5, 2022, 1:53 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Stanford nurses represented by the Committee for Recognition of Nursing Achievement hold a rally outside of Stanford Hospital on April 4, 2022. The group is seeking additional pay and medical benefits, among other demands, in a new contract. Courtesy CRONA.

The nurses union for the Stanford and Lucile Packard Children's hospitals has called for a strike vote on Thursday after monthslong negotiations failed to resolve differences regarding a new contract.

The Committee for Recognition of Nursing Achievement (CRONA), which represents more than 5,000 nurses at the two hospitals, called for the strike vote now that the nurses are in their fifth day of working without a contract. The two sides have held 30 bargaining sessions in 12 weeks, CRONA said. Union leadership was meeting with a federal labor negotiator on Monday, April 4, to try to resolve the impasse.

The union said that nurses are suffering burnout, particularly related to excessive work and understaffing during the pandemic. They want the hospitals to create competitive benefits that would encourage experienced nurses to stay and that would recruit more nurses. CRONA claims that instead of focusing on solutions that would make nursing sustainable, the Stanford hospitals have taken the position that they need nurses to be "more available" to work and have proposed new health care premiums for plans that are currently free to nurses and their families.

"After months of bargaining, we are disappointed that the hospitals have not agreed to nurses' proposed solutions to address understaffing and burnout, and to improve recruitment and retention," CRONA leadership said in a statement.

Among their demands are: increasing base hourly wages by 7% to 8%; increasing medical retirement benefits; adding stay-on bonuses; offering added payment for critical care nurses who work in high-acuity areas that haven't been able to recruit and retain nurses; retaining the no-cost medical plan for employees, their spouses and their families; and providing mental health and wellness support. They also want a new student loan reimbursement program to allow nurses and the hospitals to take advantage of laws offering favorable tax treatment for some student loans; safer staffing levels; expanded access to their vacation time; and live anti-bias training for managers and nurses on implicit bias.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The nurses staged a rally outside of Stanford Hospital on Monday morning.

"We're continuing to push for new, strong contracts that treat nurses as professionals and reward us for all the sacrifices we've made to make Stanford and Packard some of the best health systems in the world. We have cared for thousands of families throughout the pandemic, at the expense of our own physical, mental and social health. It's time for the hospitals to listen to us about what we need and what our families need," Kathy Stormberg, a registered nurse in the radiology department at Stanford Hospital, said in CRONA's statement.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you health news. Become a member today.
Join

Stanford nurses set to take strike vote on Thursday

Demands include mental health services, medical benefits, additional pay and measures to reduce burnout

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 5, 2022, 1:53 pm

The nurses union for the Stanford and Lucile Packard Children's hospitals has called for a strike vote on Thursday after monthslong negotiations failed to resolve differences regarding a new contract.

The Committee for Recognition of Nursing Achievement (CRONA), which represents more than 5,000 nurses at the two hospitals, called for the strike vote now that the nurses are in their fifth day of working without a contract. The two sides have held 30 bargaining sessions in 12 weeks, CRONA said. Union leadership was meeting with a federal labor negotiator on Monday, April 4, to try to resolve the impasse.

The union said that nurses are suffering burnout, particularly related to excessive work and understaffing during the pandemic. They want the hospitals to create competitive benefits that would encourage experienced nurses to stay and that would recruit more nurses. CRONA claims that instead of focusing on solutions that would make nursing sustainable, the Stanford hospitals have taken the position that they need nurses to be "more available" to work and have proposed new health care premiums for plans that are currently free to nurses and their families.

"After months of bargaining, we are disappointed that the hospitals have not agreed to nurses' proposed solutions to address understaffing and burnout, and to improve recruitment and retention," CRONA leadership said in a statement.

Among their demands are: increasing base hourly wages by 7% to 8%; increasing medical retirement benefits; adding stay-on bonuses; offering added payment for critical care nurses who work in high-acuity areas that haven't been able to recruit and retain nurses; retaining the no-cost medical plan for employees, their spouses and their families; and providing mental health and wellness support. They also want a new student loan reimbursement program to allow nurses and the hospitals to take advantage of laws offering favorable tax treatment for some student loans; safer staffing levels; expanded access to their vacation time; and live anti-bias training for managers and nurses on implicit bias.

The nurses staged a rally outside of Stanford Hospital on Monday morning.

"We're continuing to push for new, strong contracts that treat nurses as professionals and reward us for all the sacrifices we've made to make Stanford and Packard some of the best health systems in the world. We have cared for thousands of families throughout the pandemic, at the expense of our own physical, mental and social health. It's time for the hospitals to listen to us about what we need and what our families need," Kathy Stormberg, a registered nurse in the radiology department at Stanford Hospital, said in CRONA's statement.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.