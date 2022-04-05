Stanford nurses set to take strike vote on Thursday

The nurses union for the Stanford and Lucile Packard Children's hospitals has called for a strike vote on Thursday after monthslong negotiations failed to resolve differences regarding a new contract.

The Committee for Recognition of Nursing Achievement (CRONA), which represents more than 5,000 nurses at the two hospitals, called for the strike vote now that the nurses are in their fifth day of working without a contract. The two sides have held 30 bargaining sessions in 12 weeks, CRONA said. Union leadership was meeting with a federal labor negotiator on Monday, April 4, to try to resolve the impasse.

The union said that nurses are suffering burnout, particularly related to excessive work and understaffing during the pandemic. They want the hospitals to create competitive benefits that would encourage experienced nurses to stay and that would recruit more nurses. CRONA claims that instead of focusing on solutions that would make nursing sustainable, the Stanford hospitals have taken the position that they need nurses to be "more available" to work and have proposed new health care premiums for plans that are currently free to nurses and their families.

"After months of bargaining, we are disappointed that the hospitals have not agreed to nurses' proposed solutions to address understaffing and burnout, and to improve recruitment and retention," CRONA leadership said in a statement.

Among their demands are: increasing base hourly wages by 7% to 8%; increasing medical retirement benefits; adding stay-on bonuses; offering added payment for critical care nurses who work in high-acuity areas that haven't been able to recruit and retain nurses; retaining the no-cost medical plan for employees, their spouses and their families; and providing mental health and wellness support. They also want a new student loan reimbursement program to allow nurses and the hospitals to take advantage of laws offering favorable tax treatment for some student loans; safer staffing levels; expanded access to their vacation time; and live anti-bias training for managers and nurses on implicit bias.