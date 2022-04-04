Santa Clara County forms working group to reduce fentanyl deaths, trafficking

"No one is immune from this deadly drug, regardless of your background, regardless of where you live," Chavez said. "It's infiltrating our schools, colleges, homeless encampments, our parks and our community at large."

Supervisor Cindy Chavez, a member of the working group, noted Friday during a briefing to discuss the group that many of the county's fentanyl deaths are among teenagers and young adults, as well as a 12-year-old girl who died in late 2020 after taking a fentanyl-laced pill.

Fentanyl overdose deaths in the county rose from 29 in 2019 to 90 in 2020 and 135 in 2021, according to data from the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office. The county has also already recorded eight fentanyl overdose deaths this year.

Edward Liang, the supervising deputy district attorney for the county District Attorney's Office's Major Crimes and Drug Trafficking Team, said local narcotics investigators and law enforcement officers have seized thousands of fentanyl pills across the county.

Many fentanyl deaths in the U.S., however, have been tied to illegally made and trafficked versions of the drug. Other drugs may also be laced with fentanyl, which can be lethal even if ingested in small amounts.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is typically prescribed to treat severe pain is and roughly 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As part of the working group, county officials plan to determine the best ways to reach young county residents on the dangers of fentanyl-laced drugs and the utility of fentanyl test strips and the opioid overdose medication naloxone.

"The use of drugs is a chronic relapsing health condition just as diabetes and heart disease is," Coakley said. "And if we don't understand the health side of this, we're never going to resolve this issue."

Bruce Coakley, the director of access and unplanned services for the county's Substance Use Treatment Services Division, said the county also does not plan to target fentanyl users in its efforts to combat the drug, arguing that addiction should be treated as a public health issue.

According to Chavez, the group will advise the county Board of Supervisors on the best ways to combat fentanyl use and trafficking and enable the relevant county departments to work collaboratively in the coming months.

The working group will also include District Attorney Jeff Rosen, county Superintendent of Schools Mary Ann Dewan, county Coroner Dr. Michelle Jordan, parents of teenagers and young adults who have died from a fentanyl overdose and officials from the county Behavioral Health Services Department, county Executive's Office and the San Jose Police Department.

"Eventually we hope to have a coordinated counter-response investigating the fentanyl poisoning deaths (in Santa Clara County)," said Liang, who is also a member of the working group.

Santa Clara County forms working group to reduce fentanyl deaths, trafficking

Group plans to host public information, outreach campaign to educate public on drug's dangers