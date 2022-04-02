News

Teen cited for alleged DUI crash involving police patrol vehicle

Officer treated at hospital and released

by Jamey Padojino / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sat, Apr 2, 2022, 9:42 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

An 18-year-old driver was cited for allegedly crashing into a Mountain View police patrol vehicle while under the influence on Friday night, sending an officer to a hospital, the department said Saturday.

The crash happened while the patrol officer and his K-9 were inside the police vehicle on California Street near Chiquita Avenue around 11 p.m. on April 1. The 18-year-old drove past a stop sign and broadsided them, according to a news release.

The officer was transported to a hospital where he was treated and later released, police said. The K9 was evaluated for injuries and found to be OK.

The 18-year-old was cited for driving under the influence.

"I am also glad no one was seriously injured," police Chief Chris Hsiung said in the release. "This could have been far worse, and this is a moment we can all reflect on to ensure we are doing everything we can as a community to keep each other safe."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

In light of Friday night's crash, police advised the public to choose alternative ways to get home if they're under the influence, such as taking public transit or utilizing a ride share service. The department also reminded the community that road safety is a shared responsibility among all users.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Teen cited for alleged DUI crash involving police patrol vehicle

Officer treated at hospital and released

by Jamey Padojino / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sat, Apr 2, 2022, 9:42 pm

An 18-year-old driver was cited for allegedly crashing into a Mountain View police patrol vehicle while under the influence on Friday night, sending an officer to a hospital, the department said Saturday.

The crash happened while the patrol officer and his K-9 were inside the police vehicle on California Street near Chiquita Avenue around 11 p.m. on April 1. The 18-year-old drove past a stop sign and broadsided them, according to a news release.

The officer was transported to a hospital where he was treated and later released, police said. The K9 was evaluated for injuries and found to be OK.

The 18-year-old was cited for driving under the influence.

"I am also glad no one was seriously injured," police Chief Chris Hsiung said in the release. "This could have been far worse, and this is a moment we can all reflect on to ensure we are doing everything we can as a community to keep each other safe."

In light of Friday night's crash, police advised the public to choose alternative ways to get home if they're under the influence, such as taking public transit or utilizing a ride share service. The department also reminded the community that road safety is a shared responsibility among all users.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.