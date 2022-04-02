Teen cited for alleged DUI crash involving police patrol vehicle

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: A Mountain View police patrol vehicle was damaged in an alleged DUI crash on California Street near Chiquita Avenue on April 1, 2022. Courtesy Mountain View Police Department. A Mountain View police patrol car sustained damage in an alleged DUI crash on California Street near Chiquita Avenue on April 1, 2022. Courtesy Mountain View Police Department. Previous Next

An 18-year-old driver was cited for allegedly crashing into a Mountain View police patrol vehicle while under the influence on Friday night, sending an officer to a hospital, the department said Saturday.

The crash happened while the patrol officer and his K-9 were inside the police vehicle on California Street near Chiquita Avenue around 11 p.m. on April 1. The 18-year-old drove past a stop sign and broadsided them, according to a news release.

The officer was transported to a hospital where he was treated and later released, police said. The K9 was evaluated for injuries and found to be OK.

The 18-year-old was cited for driving under the influence.

"I am also glad no one was seriously injured," police Chief Chris Hsiung said in the release. "This could have been far worse, and this is a moment we can all reflect on to ensure we are doing everything we can as a community to keep each other safe."