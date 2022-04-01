Los Altos High student dies in a 'potential fentanyl poisoning'

A Los Altos High School student has died in what the Mountain View Police Department is calling a "potential fentanyl poisoning,"

Few details about the death have been released by law enforcement or school officials. Citing an ongoing investigation in its early stages, the police department said in a Friday, April 1, press release that it would not yet be naming the student or giving other details.

"Please know we are working as quickly and thoroughly as possible to get you more information and to find out how this tragedy occurred," Mountain View police said. "As soon as we can share more, we will."

Law enforcement officials don't yet know how the student obtained the drug, nor whether other students may be in possession of narcotics, the press release stated. Police are urging parents to talk with their children about the dangers of illicit drug use.

"We know that a family is grieving, that a school community is grieving, and that we have pulled in every available resource to try and bring justice to the student and their family," police said.