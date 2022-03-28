Mountain View brings back citywide garage sale following two-year pandemic pause

Residents looking to part ways with old belongings or score an interesting find are in luck. Mountain View announced it is bringing back its citywide garage sale, a coordinated weekend-long event with hundreds of participating homes.

The garage sale extravaganza has been a fixture in the city for two decades, but suffered a setback during the coronavirus pandemic. Mountain View canceled the event in 2020 and 2021, citing public health concerns. But with new COVID-19 cases near all-time lows, the city opted to cautiously bring the the event back this spring.

The city plays a relatively hands-off role, with individual residents signing up to host garage sales at their own homes. Households that don't have enough items to warrant a sale can team up with neighbors and sign up as one participant.

The deadline to sign up is Sunday, April 26.

To help shoppers find their way to garage sales, the city will post a map of all participating homes on May 6 with a list of addresses. Printed copies will be available outside City Hall.