News

Mountain View brings back citywide garage sale following two-year pandemic pause

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 28, 2022, 1:29 pm 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Mountain View is hosting a citywide garage sale this spring after a two-year hiatus. Photo by Sammy Dallal

Residents looking to part ways with old belongings or score an interesting find are in luck. Mountain View announced it is bringing back its citywide garage sale, a coordinated weekend-long event with hundreds of participating homes.

The garage sale extravaganza has been a fixture in the city for two decades, but suffered a setback during the coronavirus pandemic. Mountain View canceled the event in 2020 and 2021, citing public health concerns. But with new COVID-19 cases near all-time lows, the city opted to cautiously bring the the event back this spring.

The city plays a relatively hands-off role, with individual residents signing up to host garage sales at their own homes. Households that don't have enough items to warrant a sale can team up with neighbors and sign up as one participant.

The deadline to sign up is Sunday, April 26.

To help shoppers find their way to garage sales, the city will post a map of all participating homes on May 6 with a list of addresses. Printed copies will be available outside City Hall.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Because of the city's limited oversight, it will be up to shoppers and sellers to follow public health guidelines for COVID-19. In a statement Monday, March 28, city officials encouraged residents to be courteous and maintain a 6-foot distance between one another when possible. The city recommends wearing masks and asks participants to "respect any requests" by sellers to wear masks while on their property.

The city also sets tight rules for advertising garage sales, particularly with a crush of homes all expected to hold sales all on one weekend. Signs can only be posted on private property with the owner's consent, and are prohibited on utility poles, street signs and signaled light poles.

The event runs on Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. In past years, it has attracted close to 200 participants annually. City officials say the event is part of Mountain View's 2018 zero waste policy, which sets a goal of reducing by 90% the waste headed for landfills by 2030. The citywide garage sale is touted as a means to divert 125 tons of reusable items each year.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Mountain View brings back citywide garage sale following two-year pandemic pause

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 28, 2022, 1:29 pm

Residents looking to part ways with old belongings or score an interesting find are in luck. Mountain View announced it is bringing back its citywide garage sale, a coordinated weekend-long event with hundreds of participating homes.

The garage sale extravaganza has been a fixture in the city for two decades, but suffered a setback during the coronavirus pandemic. Mountain View canceled the event in 2020 and 2021, citing public health concerns. But with new COVID-19 cases near all-time lows, the city opted to cautiously bring the the event back this spring.

The city plays a relatively hands-off role, with individual residents signing up to host garage sales at their own homes. Households that don't have enough items to warrant a sale can team up with neighbors and sign up as one participant.

The deadline to sign up is Sunday, April 26.

To help shoppers find their way to garage sales, the city will post a map of all participating homes on May 6 with a list of addresses. Printed copies will be available outside City Hall.

Because of the city's limited oversight, it will be up to shoppers and sellers to follow public health guidelines for COVID-19. In a statement Monday, March 28, city officials encouraged residents to be courteous and maintain a 6-foot distance between one another when possible. The city recommends wearing masks and asks participants to "respect any requests" by sellers to wear masks while on their property.

The city also sets tight rules for advertising garage sales, particularly with a crush of homes all expected to hold sales all on one weekend. Signs can only be posted on private property with the owner's consent, and are prohibited on utility poles, street signs and signaled light poles.

The event runs on Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. In past years, it has attracted close to 200 participants annually. City officials say the event is part of Mountain View's 2018 zero waste policy, which sets a goal of reducing by 90% the waste headed for landfills by 2030. The citywide garage sale is touted as a means to divert 125 tons of reusable items each year.

Comments

MV Resident
Registered user
Blossom Valley
2 hours ago
MV Resident, Blossom Valley
Registered user
2 hours ago

On Mother’s Day. Who chose that? Shoot!

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.