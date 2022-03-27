News

Storm knocks out power for over 4,000 in Mountain View

Uploaded: Sun, Mar 27, 2022, 9:36 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

This story has been updated to reflect a clarification from PG&E on the number of customers affected by Sunday's outage.

More than 14,000 Mountain View residents lost power on Sunday, March 27, night during the storm. Courtesy Mountain View Police Department.

Sunday night's storm knocked out power for over 4,000 Mountain View residents, according to police.

Mountain View Police tweeted at 6:22 p.m. that a downed live power wire on Charleston Road resulted in 865 residents losing power.

By 8:30 p.m., "more than 14,000 customers without power due to unknown causes," police said. A spokesperson from PG&E clarified that the number was actually 1,400 and 4,396 residents, in total, lost power on Sunday night.

Via Mountain View Police Twitter.

PG&E estimated power would be restored in Mountain View around 10:45 p.m., but by 9:23 p.m., fewer than 50 customers in the city were affected by the outage, according to the utility service's website.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Angela Swartz

