Storm knocks out power for over 4,000 in Mountain View

This story has been updated to reflect a clarification from PG&E on the number of customers affected by Sunday's outage.

Sunday night's storm knocked out power for over 4,000 Mountain View residents, according to police.

Mountain View Police tweeted at 6:22 p.m. that a downed live power wire on Charleston Road resulted in 865 residents losing power.

By 8:30 p.m., "more than 14,000 customers without power due to unknown causes," police said. A spokesperson from PG&E clarified that the number was actually 1,400 and 4,396 residents, in total, lost power on Sunday night.

There is a downed live wire off Charleston Road. Power is out to roughly 865 customers in the surrounding area. @PGE4Me is enroute, but there is no estimated time of restoration. pic.twitter.com/RQgQOE5hru — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) March 28, 2022

PG&E estimated power would be restored in Mountain View around 10:45 p.m., but by 9:23 p.m., fewer than 50 customers in the city were affected by the outage, according to the utility service's website.