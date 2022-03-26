News

Rain expected to return late Sunday into Monday

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Mar 26, 2022, 8:45 am 0

Photo by Michelle Le

Rainy weather is expected to return late Sunday into Monday in the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said most of the region isn't expected to get more than a half-inch of rain, though Monterey County could see up to an inch and adverse impacts in areas where recent wildfires have left burn scars.

Winds of 15-25 mph are likely to accompany the rainy weather, with gusts as high as 50 mph in the Monterey County area.

The weather service advises drivers on the Monday morning commute that traffic might be slow due to slick roads, but says the rain is expected to leave the region by Tuesday.

