Suspect arrested in connection with robbery may be responsible for string of armed robberies in county

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 25, 2022, 10:47 am 0

Police in Sunnyvale on Tuesday arrested a man they say is responsible for committing at least 11 armed robberies at convenience stores throughout Santa Clara County since January of this year.

The man was arrested on suspicion of robbery, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

Police said the suspect was captured on surveillance video during many of the armed robberies wearing similar clothing and using what appeared to be a black handgun.

After his arrest, detectives obtained a search warrant for the man's car and residence and discovered a black BB gun and clothing that matched the clothing worn during the robberies.

