With gas prices soaring, AAA offers fuel-saving tips

With gas prices soaring to a shocking average of $5.92 per gallon in the San Francisco metro area Saturday, the Automobile Association of America is offering tips on how to save on gas.

The association reported an average price of $5.92 for regular unleaded gas in the San Francisco metro, which includes San Mateo County. The price was $5.84 per gallon in the East Bay, $5.83 in the South Bay and $5.92 in the North Bay. All prices are the highest recorded on Saturday.

California drivers are paying the highest average price per gallon in the nation, AAA said.

One of the most effective ways to save on gas is to slow down and drive the speed limit, according to AAA. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

Those craving a fast hit of coffee or a burger should avoid the drive-through lane. Prolonged idling is one of the biggest wastes of gas - plus it releases pollutant into the atmosphere.