Person was struck on Caltrain tracks in Mountain View Monday night

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 22, 2022, 9:08 am 0

A person was struck by a Caltrain in Mountain View on Monday night, March 21, a spokesperson for the agency said. Caltrain has not reported on the condition of the person.

A person was struck by a Caltrain in Mountain View on March 21, a spokesperson for the agency said. File photo by Veronica Weber.

Southbound train #132 struck an individual who was trespassing on the tracks between San Antonio Station and Rengstorff Avenue at 8:55 p.m., the agency said.

Trains returned to running on both tracks at maximum authorized speed as of 10:13 p.m., according to the spokesperson. The accident had initially shut down tracks in both directions.

No further information was available Monday night and Caltrains would not be releasing more information that evening, the spokesperson said.

