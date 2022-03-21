News

Warmer days midweek could bring some record temps

The National Weather Service predicts a unseasonal high of 81 degrees at the Palo Alto Airport for Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Warmer weather is in store for the region on Tuesday and Wednesday and some areas in the north bay and on the San Francisco Peninsula could see record temperatures, forecasters said.

A high pressure system settling over the region already began warming the Bay Area on Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures on Tuesday could reach 81 degrees in Palo Alto and 80 degrees in Mountain View and Menlo Park, according to the weather service.

Forecasters said Santa Rosa could surge to 85 degrees on Tuesday, breaking a record of 84 degrees set in 1926. In addition, San Francisco International Airport could record 75 degrees, compared to a high of 73 degrees in 1970.

The forecast for inland areas on Tuesday and Wednesday calls for morning lows in the mid 40s to low 50s, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

Along the coast, morning lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, and in the mid 60s to mid 70s during the afternoon.

By Sunday, forecasters predict mid-60s temperatures for the Peninsula, along with a chance of rain.

The National Weather Service is predicting unusually high temperatures for the Bay Area on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, which could break records in some cities. Courtesy Bay City News Service.

— Bay City News Service

